Barcelona's online store reveals superstar's jersey even before official announcement 

FC Barcelona's online store has revealed Memphis Depay's shirt even before the club made an official announcement of acquiring the player.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Lyon forward this summer. Now it looks like the deal is all but done after Depay's shirt was briefly seen in Barcelona's online store.

The technical error, however, was quickly rectified, with Depay's shirt quickly taken down after the image went viral on social media. It is to be noted that Barcelona's shirt was the one from the 2020-21 season and not the new one for next season.

Memphis Depay shirt on sale in Barca store https://t.co/P4iWB4EzU9 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 12, 2021

Barcelona looking to wrap up Memphis Depay deal by next week

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have offered an improved deal to Lyon forward Memphis Depay. The Catalan giants are hoping to conclude the deal within the next few days.

According to the source, Barcelona have offered the Dutchman a two-year contract with an option to to extend his stay at the Nou Camp by another year. Blaugrana have also increased the salary from their previous offer and also included a few extra variables and clauses to sweeten the deal.

Depay has been Lyon's talisman. (Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images)

Barcelona are in a very bleak financial situation this summer. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the club has lost various sources of revenue, resulting in a debt of more than £800 million.

This has forced the club into signing youngsters and free agents in order to strengthen their squad. Barcelona have already signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers and brought in Emerson Royal from Real Betis for just €9 million.

Memphis Depay is also set to arrive on a free transfer. The 27-year-old's contract at Lyon is set to end this summer with the Dutchman ready to join Barcelona after Euro 2020.

However, no deal is complete until it is officially announced. It had seemed certain that Gini Wijnaldum would join Barcelona from Liverpool, only for the 30-year-old to join Paris Saint-Germain in the end. Barcelona will be hoping there is no such problem this time with Depay as they look to improve their strike force for next season.

Barcelona are still confident on the Memphis Depay deal after offering him a three-years contract. Club and agents both ‘optimistic’ - but total agreement still to be reached, details to be fixed too. 🔴🇳🇱 @mattemoretto #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

