Barcelona SC vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Barcelona SC host America Mineiro in the decisive second leg fixture of the Copa Libertadores third-round on Tuesday.

The first leg in Brazil ended in a goalless draw last week, so it is a winner-take-all situation when the two sides meet at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

The home side have been in great form in the Ecuadorian Serie A, scoring seven goals and conceding just one goal in four games so far. They have a 100% record in the league and will be hoping to replicate their scintillating form here.

The visiting side are winless in their last three league fixtures. They scored three times in the second leg of their second-round fixture against Guarani after failing to find the back of the net in the first leg. They will be hoping to put up a fight here.

Barcelona SC vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

This will be just the second time the two South American rivals have gone head-to-head in a competitive fixture. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, so both teams will be looking to earn their first win here.

Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Barcelona SC vs America Mineiro Team News

Barcelona SC

The home side will take to the pitch without the services of Damian Diaz, as there are doubts regarding his physical fitness. Byron Castillo and Erick Castillo are fit enough to be included in the squad for this game.

Injury: Damian Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

America Mineiro

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side and they should be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Barcelona SC vs America Mineiro Predicted XI

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai (GK); Leonel Quinonez, Carlos Rodriguez, Darío Aimar, Pedro Velasco; Bruno Piñatares, Adonis Stalin Preciado Quintero; Cristian Penilla, Gabriel Casierra, Emmanuel Martinez; Gonzalo Mastriani

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jailson (GK); Patric, Iago Maidana, Eder, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Alê; Everaldo, Pedrinho, Wellington Paulista

Barcelona SC vs America Mineiro Prediction

The hosts head into the game in great form as they are unbeaten in their league fixtures so far. America will be making a long trip to Guayaquil after suffering a 2-1 loss in their previous outing on Sunday and this short period of rest might have an impact on the outcome of the game.

Barcelona are not expected to drop points at home and should eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Barcelona SC 2-1 America Mineiro

