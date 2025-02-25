Barcelona SC vs El Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025 

Barcelona SC and El Nacional trade tackles in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores second qualification round on Wednesday in an all-Ecuador affair at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie following a 1-0 away win in the first leg last week. Charles Velez stepped off the bench in the 78th minute and scored an own goal with practically his first touch of the game.

Barcelona followed up their continental win with a 1-0 home victory over Mushuc Runa in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro over the weekend. Janner Corozo settled the contest with eight minutes remaining.

Nacional, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Universidad Catolica in the same competition. They went ahead through Adrian Cela's ninth minute strike before Byron Palacios equalised for Universidad in the 63rd.

Los Puros Criollos now shift their attention to the continent. The winner of this tie face Universidad Central or Corinthians in the next round of the qualifiers.

Barcelona SC vs El Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have 23 wins from their last 50 head-to-head gmes with El Nacional, losing 19.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Barcelona have won four of the last five head-to-head games, losing one.

El Nacional have had a six-game winless start to the season across competitions, losing thrice.

Their last four head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Barcelona have won all three ccompetitive games this season by one-goal margins.

Barcelona SC vs El Nacional Prediction

Barcelona have made a great start to the season and have their ace up their sleeve in this qualification tie. They have been dominant in this fixture in recent years, going unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games hosted, winning six.

El Nacional, for their part, started the season in less than ideal circumstances, losing the Ecuadorian Super Cup on penalties to LDU Quito after ending the game with nine men. That was a pointer of things to come, as Andres Asad's side haven't won a game since then.

Expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 El Nacional

Barcelona SC vs El Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

