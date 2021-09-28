Barcelona SC vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores semi-finals 2021

Barcelona SC invite Flamengo to the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in the second leg fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The first leg tie at the Maracana ended in a 2-0 win for Flamengo, with Bruno Henrique bagging a first-half brace. They were held to a 1-1 draw by America MG in their Brazilian Serie A fixture on Sunday and will be hoping to return to winning ways here.

The 2-0 loss in the first leg was Barcelona's first defeat of the campaign. They did not take part in any league fixtures over the weekend and will be well-rested ahead of the home game.

Barcelona SC vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with all the previous meetings also taking place in Libertadores. Flamengo have a 100% record in this fixture and have recorded 3-0, 2-1 and 2-0 wins over the hosts.

Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Barcelona SC vs Flamengo Team News

Barcelona SC

There are no new injury concerns for the hosts for this game. Pedro Velasco and Michael Hoyos, who did not travel to Brazil for the first leg, are doubts here as well.

Both clubs were awarded red cards in a high-stakes first leg, with midfielder Nixon Andrés Molina Torres being the player booked for Ídolo del Ecuador. He remains suspended for the game.

Injured: Pedro Pablo Velasco, Michael Hoyos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nixon Andrés Molina Torres

Flamengo

Filipe Luís and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who missed the first leg on account of muscle injuries, have trained normally with the squad and should be able to participate in this game. This leaves Piris da Motta as the only player on the sidelines with an injury.

Defender Léo Pereira was red-carded and is suspended for the game.

Flamengo @Flamengo



📸: Boa noite, Nação! Fique com algumas imagens das atividades do Mengão no hotel em Guayaquil! Nesta terça tem mais! 💪☑️ #VamosFlamengo 📸: @mcortesdasilva8 / CRF Boa noite, Nação! Fique com algumas imagens das atividades do Mengão no hotel em Guayaquil! Nesta terça tem mais! 💪☑️ #VamosFlamengo



📸: @mcortesdasilva8 / CRF https://t.co/GhYRAjahAz

Injured: Piris da Motta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Léo Pereira

Barcelona SC vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai; Byron Castillo, Fernando Leon, Williams Riveros, Mario Pineida; Michael Alexander Carcelén Carabalí, Bruno Pinatares; Jonathan Perlaza, Damian Diaz, Carlos Garcés; Gonzalo Mastriani

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-42): Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Bruno Henríque, Gabriel Barbosa

Barcelona SC vs Flamengo Prediction

Barcelona have home advantage here and Flamengo will be making a long trip to Guayaquil having played a game over the weekend, so we expect the hosts to be able to put up a good fight against the Brazilian giants.

Also Read

Flamengo have an almost full-strength squad for this game and should be able to overcome the hosts' challenge and record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Barcelona SC 1-2 Flamengo

Edited by Peter P