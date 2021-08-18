Barcelona SC vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Barcelona SC lock horns with Fluminense in Copa Libertadores quarter-final action on Thursday at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.
The first leg fixture in Brazil last week ended in a 2-2 draw, with Fluminense equalizing in the fifth minute of injury time.
The hosts suffered their first defeat of the 2021-22 campaign at Oresne while Fluminense's 4-2 loss against Internacional was their fourth defeat in a row in the Brazilian Serie A.
Fluminense are one of five Brazilian sides left in the tournament and if they progress, chances are they might very well end up facing familiar opponents in the semi-finals.
Barcelona SC vs Fluminense Head-to-Head
The first leg meeting at the Maracana last week was the first-ever encounter between the two sides. The game turned out to be an exhilarating affair, with Fluminense taking the lead in the 26th minute.
Barcelona thought they had completed a comeback with a goal in the 69th minute and Gabriel Cortez's penalty in the 88th minute, but Fred scored in injury time to salvage a point for Fluzão.
Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W
Fluminense form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W
Barcelona SC vs Fluminense Team News
Barcelona SC
Pedro Pablo Velasco, Darío Aimar and Michael Hoyos remain ruled out on account of injuries. Leandro Emmanuel Martínez was awarded a red card in the first leg and is suspended for the game.
Injured: Pedro Pablo Velasco, Darío Aimar, Michael Hoyos
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Leandro Emmanuel Martínez
Fluminense
Caio Paulista has been receiving treatment for a thigh injury and is expected to be included in the squad that travels to Ecuador. He faces a late fitness test before the game.
Hudson is another injury concern while Gabriel Teixeira won't be making the trip after getting married earlier in the week.
Injured: Hudson, Caio Paulista
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Gabriel Teixeira
Barcelona SC vs Fluminense Predicted XI
Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai; Byron Castillo, Fernando Leon, Williams Riveros, Mario Pineida; Nixon Molina, Bruno Pinatares; Jonathan Perlaza, Damian Diaz, Carlos Garcés; Gonzalo Mastriani
Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos Felipe; Samuel, Nino, Luccas Claro, Egidio; Matheus Martinelli, Yago, André; Luiz Henrique, Abel Hernández, Fred
Barcelona SC vs Fluminense Prediction
Fluminense had to wait until injury time to rescue a point in the first leg. They have scored goals in their recent outings but have conceded more. Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the campaign but are still undefeated at home.
We predict the game will end in a narrow win for the Ecuadorian side, though a clean sheet does not look likely.
Prediciton: Barcelona SC 2-1 Fluminense
Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more
For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!