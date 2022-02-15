Barcelona SC vs Montevideo City Torque prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Copa Libertadores 

Barcelona SC host Torque in the second leg fixture of the Copa Libertadores first round fixture on Tuesday.

It will be a decisive game at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have finished as runners-up twice in the competition in the 1990 and 1998 editions. They made it to the semi-finals last season, suffering a 4-0 loss on aggregate to Flamengo.

Torque are winless in their two Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures this season and might struggle against the hosts here.

Barcelona SC vs Montevideo City Torque Head-to-Head

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides, with the first leg tie being the first encounter between the two sides.

The game at Centenario ended in a 1-1 draw, with Gonzalo Mastriani's seventh-minute opener canceled out by Joaquín Zeballos's second-half strike.

Barcelona SC (all competitions): D-D

Torque form guide (all competitions): L-D-D

Barcelona SC vs Montevideo City Torque Team News

Barcelona SC

There are no reported injuries for the home side ahead of this game. Bruno Pintares is also available to start here, having served a suspension in the previous game.

Damián Díaz was sent off in the first leg fixture and will serve a one-game suspension here. Gabriel Cortez or Erick Castillo should fill in for the Ecuadorian attacking midfielder.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Damián Díaz

Torque

There are no reported injuries for the visiting side and it is expected that the team owned by the City Football Group will field a similar starting XI as in the first leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona SC vs Montevideo City Torque Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-4-2): Javier Burrai (GK); Byron Castillo, Darío Aimar, Luca Sosa, Leonel Quiñónez; Bruno Piñatares, Leonai Souza, Emmanuel Martínez, Erick Castillo; Adonis Preciado, Gonzalo Mastriani

Montevideo City Torque Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gastón Guruciaga (GK); Agustín Peña, Joaquín Pereyra, Diego Arismendi, José Álvarez; Matías Santos, Nicolás Milesi, Darío Pereira, Marcelo Allende; Juan Cejas, Joaquin Cevallos

Barcelona SC vs Montevideo City Torque Prediction

Neither club have looked solid in their competitive games so far, with the visiting side scoring two goals and conceding thrice. The hosts have played just one game this season, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The game is expected to be a low-scoring affair but the hosts are expected to come out on top here.

Prediction: Barcelona SC 1-0 Montevideo City Torque.

