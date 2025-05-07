Barcelona SC vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

Barcelona SC will welcome River Plate to the Estadio Monumental in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. Both teams have one win from three games thus far, and the visitors are at the top of the Group B table with five points, one more than Toreros.

The hosts suffered their first loss of the Libertadores campaign in April, falling to a 1-0 home loss to Universitario. They made it two wins on the trot last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Vinotinto in LigaPro.

Los Millonarios had registered a win in their campaign opener but have drawn their last two games in the Libertadores, including a 2-2 away draw against Independiente del Valle last month.

They are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions and registered a 4-1 home win over Vélez Sarsfield. Sebastián Driussi, Facundo Colidio, and Ignacio Fernández scored in the first half, while Miguel Borja added the fourth goal after the break.

Barcelona SC vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Libertadores. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. Toreros have just one win, and one game has ended in a draw.

Three of the five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Barcelona SC have seen conclusive results in their last seven home games in all competitions, recording five wins.

River Plate have lost just one of their last 15 games in the Libertadores.

The hosts have kept six clean sheets in their last nine games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 away games, playing six draws and have kept six clean sheets.

Barcelona SC vs River Plate Prediction

Ídolo del Ecuador have lost two of their last nine games in all competitions while recording six wins. They have won just one of their last four games in the Libertadores, failing to score in three, and will look to improve upon that record.

Los Millonarios head into the match on a 12-game unbeaten streak and have won three of their last four games. They are unbeaten in their last four games in the Libertadores, playing three draws. They have kept three clean sheets in five meetings against the hosts.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, the visitors have the better record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Barcelona SC 1-2 River Plate

Barcelona SC vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River Plate to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

