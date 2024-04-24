Barcelona SC vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

Barcelona SC will invite Sao Paulo to the Estadio Monumental in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, drawing their two games. In their previous outing, they held Talleres Cordoba to a 2-2 home draw, with veteran midfielder Damián Díaz bagging a brace. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and registered a 1-0 win over El Nacional in the LigaPro last week.

The visitors suffered a 2-1 away loss to Talleres Cordoba in their campaign opener but bounced back with a 2-0 win in their previous outing against Cobresal, thanks to late goals from Andre Silva and Jonathan Calleri. They recorded a 3-0 win over Atletico Goianiense in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday and will look to build on that form.

Trending

Barcelona SC vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times thus far, with all meetings coming in the Copa Libertadores. The head-to-head record is perfectly even between them with a win apiece and two games ending in draws.

Both teams have two clean sheets to their name in four meetings in this fixture.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in all competitions while keeping clean sheets in these games as well.

Barcelona have enjoyed an unbeaten home record this season, recording three wins and keeping four clean sheets in five games.

Sao Paulo are winless in their two away meetings against the hosts and have failed to score in these matches.

The visitors have just two wins in their last six games across all competitions, with one of them coming in an away game in the Copa Libertadores.

Barcelona SC vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Ídolo del Ecuador have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their nine games across all competitions this season. They have seen an upturn in form recently, with three wins and as many clean sheets in their last four games across all competitions.

They have an unbeaten record at home against the visitors, keeping clean sheets in two games. They will take to the pitch under the tutelage of new coach Ariel Holan, who will be without the services of Franklin Guerra and Francisco Fydriszewski due to injuries.

Tricolor Paulista have been inconsistent recently, with three losses in their last five games. They have just three wins in their last 10 games in the Libertadores, though just one of them was registered away from home. They will also play for the first time under new coach Luis Zubeldía and look to leave a good account of themselves.

Both teams take to the pitch under new managers, which might impact their performance and a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Barcelona SC 1-1 Sao Paulo

Barcelona SC vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Calleri to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback