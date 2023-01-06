Barcelona set to establish contact with 31-year-old Premier League striker: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Jimenez, 31, has been a crucial first-team starter for Wolves since initially arriving from Benfica on a season-long loan deal in 2018. Subsequently, he completed a permanent move for €38 million in July 2019.

A complete striker blessed with heading and finishing, the Mexico international has dropped in the pecking order in the last 12 months at Molineux Stadium. Since sustaining a horrible head injury during the 2020/21 campaign, he has scored just eight goals and contributed five assists in 42 matches across all competitions for his club.

And what a goal it was! One year ago today, @Raul_Jimenez9 scored his first goal since returning from a head injury that sidelined him for eight monthsAnd what a goal it was! One year ago today, @Raul_Jimenez9 scored his first goal since returning from a head injury that sidelined him for eight months 💛And what a goal it was! https://t.co/MjdN3A2htx

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have identified Jimenez as a back-up option in case out-of-favor forward Memphis Depay secures a transfer away from Camp Nou in January. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on roping in the latter.

Blaugrana sporting directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff are both admirers of Jimenez. The pair are ready to establish contact with Julen Lopetegui's side in the coming days once Depay's exit is sealed.

However, Barcelona are expected to fashion a cut-price deal for the former Atletico Madrid ace considering their dire financial situation. Since being knocked out from the UEFA Champions League, the club has placed priority on handing out contract extensions to key players.

Jimenez, who has registered 56 goals and 23 assists in 152 games for Wolves so far, is likely to be replaced by Wolves' loan signing Matheus Cunha in the second half of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Robert Lewandowski is set to maintain his position as the first-choice striker at the Blaugrana. Since arriving from Bayern Munich for €45 million earlier this summer, he has netted a whopping 18 goals and laid out four assists in 20 overall appearances.

Barcelona hoping Frenkie de Jong can convince Dutchman to join club: Reports

As per El Nacional, Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has asked Frenkie de Jong to convince Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries to join him at his club. The Netherlands international is considered a more offensive-minded option than Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde.

Furthermore, Hector Bellerin is also expected to depart this summer in light of his below-par performances in his first few months at Camp Nou. Since arriving from Arsenal on a free transfer earlier this summer, the former Spain international has featured in just 321 minutes of action.

Dumfries, 26, has been a crucial starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. He has netted seven goals and contributed 10 assists in 65 appearances for Inter.

