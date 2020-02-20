Barcelona sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes

FC Barcelona have announced the signing of Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite for around €18 million. The club confirmed the signing today on its official Twitter account.

Barca were recently permitted to make an emergency mid-season signing by the Spanish FA amid their recent injury struggles, with Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez both set to spend lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The club have signed the Denmark international as a replacement for Dembele who is set to be out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Braithwaite reportedly penned a four-year deal at Barca with a release clause around €300 million. The striker is deemed as a short-term fix for the Blaugrana until the summer transfer window with the club only being allowed to sign a player playing inside Spain with RFEF's (Spanish FA) special permission.

The Danish international has scored six goals and provided one assist in his 24 league appearances for Leganes this term. Leganes signed the Danish international for a minimal fee of €8 million last summer and the club now made a huge profit by selling him to Barca for around €18 million.

The club won't be allowed to sign a replacement for the Danish striker until next summer.