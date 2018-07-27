Barcelona squad for the International Champions Cup

Reigning La Liga Champions and Copa del Rey winners Barcelona have announced their squad for the upcoming US Tour. Ernesto Valverde will be looking for a better pre-season tour than last year as they start their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur in Los Angeles.

Barcelona had a superb domestic season last time around as they finished La Liga winners with only a single defeat to their name, coming towards the end of the campaign while winning the Copa del Rey and missing out on just one trophy, Spanish Super Cup, against Real Madrid.

The UEFA Champions League, on the other hand, was a disaster as the Blaugrana yet again failed to get past the quarterfinals losing out against AS Roma in one of the best comebacks in the history of Champions League.

Valverde will be looking to better the aging side with their go-to man Lionel Messi edging closer to his twilight years and club legend Andres Iniesta leaving the club, as evident from their new signings Malcom, Arthur Melo and Clement Lenglet.

The Spaniard has reinforced the squad with 3 new signings in Lenglet, Melo and Malcom while has seen Gerard Deulofeu and Andres Iniesta leaving the side along with last season singing Paulinho moving back to China on loan. The master tactician has added 13 new faces from the Barcelona B side along with new signings Lenglet and Melo in their US Tour squad while leaving out all the players involved in the knockout stages of the World Cup including to be club captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona will start their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on the 28th of July followed by a rematch against AS Roma at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas and finish their US tour against AC Milan at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on the 4th of August.

Barcelona Squad

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jasper Cillessen, Jokin Ezkiet

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Lucas Digne, Alex Vidal, Clement Lenglet, Marlon Santos, Sergi Palencia, Marc Cucurella, Oscar Mingueza, Jorge Cuenca, Juan Miranda, Chumi

Midfielders: Denis Suarez, Sergio Roberto, Andre Gomes, Arthur Melo, Rafinha, Sergi Samper, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla

Forwards: Paco Alcacer, Munir El Haddadi, Abel Ruiz, Carles Perez

Barcelona International Champions Cup Schedule

28th July: Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur, Rose Bowl, Los Angeles

31st July: Barcelona v AS Roma, AT&T Stadium, Dallas

4 August :AC Milan v Barcelona, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara