Barcelona star Dani Alves shows love for club by accepting lowest salary permitted by La Liga - Reports

Dani Alves sealed a sensational return to Barcelona after ending his spell with Brazilian side Sao Paolo this summer. It has been revealed that the defender demonstrated a spectacular gesture upon reuniting with his former club last week.

According to La Vanguardia (via MARCA), Dani Alves accepted the lowest possible salary permitted by La Liga when he returned to the Catalan capital. That means he is now the lowest-paid first-team player at Camp Nou right now, a sacrifice he has made purely out of his love for the club.

The story reveals that the Brazilian will pocket €11,000 per month in the Catalan capital. That amounts to €155,000 annually. The salary is extremely low for a first-team player, not to mention the Brazilian's reputation and Barcelona's stature.

As per the report, Dani Alves is well aware of the financial mess his former club is currently in and he's come to help turn the situation around. In fact, the defender even offered to play for free, as he revealed during his presentation earlier this week.

"I didn't care how, I wanted to be at Barca. Free, whatever it was. It was very curious. I spoke with the president. I wanted to come back to help even if they didn't pay me anything. I don't promise anything that I can't keep. Children have to know what Barca is and I can teach them," the Brazilian was quoted as saying.

"I insisted a lot until he told me that Xavi was the one to make the decision. So I thought he would come back. They increased my options because he knows how I am. When he called me, I reminded him that I was always ready to help," the legendary right-back added.

When will Dani Alves play for Barcelona?

Dani Alves has brought a great energy into Barcelona's dressing room

Despite completing his transfer this week, Dani Alves will not be playing for Barcelona anytime soon. This is because he arrived after the transfer window slammed shut and the Blaugrana have already completed their registration with La Liga.

The Brazilian will return to the pitch in January when the Blaugrana get the chance to register him with La Liga. It remains to be seen how influential he will be under newly-appointed manager Xavi.

