Barcelona star offered to Arsenal - Reports

Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit is undoubtedly a big blow but Blaugrana's misery isn't over yet. They still have a lot of work to do to lower their wage bill and will be looking to offload a couple of their players this summer.

According to reports from Express, Barcelona have offered Arsenal the chance to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Neto. There have been rumors linking the guardian with a switch to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks and it's now looking like a deal could be reached between the two clubs.

⚠️ Arsenal are once again interested in Neto. The English club had asked about him in the summer. Barça is asking for 21M, but Arsenal would prefer a loan deal [sky sports] — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) January 14, 2021

Neto is said to have informed the Catalan giants of his desire to leave this summer and take up a more significant role elsewhere. The Brazilian has been a backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen since he joined forces with the Blaugrana in 2019. He made just 12 appearances across all competitions last season.

Barcelona are open to offers for the goalkeeper and will gladly part ways with him if a decent bid is submitted. The La Liga outfit are still battling their financial crisis. They need to trim their wages and raise revenue before registering any of their summer signings. Selling Neto will take them one step towards that goal.

Barcelona is looking to offload Neto. It has two promising youth keepers who would take his place: Iñaki Peña & Arnau Tenas [Sport] pic.twitter.com/y5qkJbJQXa — total Barça (@totalBarca) May 30, 2020

It is worth noting that Barcelona parted ways with Lionel Messi this summer as they couldn't afford to register the Argentine despite reaching an agreement with him. With just a few days left before the Spanish league kicks off, the club needs to find a solution as soon as possible.

Arsenal have been monitoring Neto for a while

Arsenal face competition for the Barcelona goalkeeper

As things stand, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Neto from Barcelona but the Gunners will need to act fast because other clubs are also in the picture. For instance, it has been reported that the Blaugrana have offered the Brazilian to Tottenham Hotspur as well.

A return to Valencia is also among the options on the table for Neto. Although Los Che are said to be unwilling to match the shot-stopper's price tag, anything can happen in the coming days, especially given how rough things are at Camp Nou right now.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Parimal Dagdee