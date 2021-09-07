Barcelona star reveals why he turned down chance to wear No.10 shirt after Lionel Messi exit

Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he rejected the #10 jersey at Barcelona this summer. The Argentine claims it was out of respect for Lionel Messi, not because he didn't want the number.

Barcelona signed Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer after his contract at Manchester City expired. The striker is yet to make his La Liga debut for the Catalan side as he is currently out injured.

Sergio Aguero was on Ibai Llanos's twitch stream last night when he was asked about the #10 jersey.

The Argentine confirmed he was offered the number after Lionel Messi's exit, but refused to wear it out of respect for the Barcelona legend. He said:

"Refusing to wear the number 10 shirt at Barcelona? It wasn't that I didn't want to, but it was out of respect for Messi."

Barcelona have found a new player to hand over the iconic #10 jersey in the form of Ansu Fati. The youngster will be wearing the famous shirt from this season and has big shoes to fill.

Sergio Aguero moved to Barcelona because of Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero had offers from various clubs around Europe but chose to join Barcelona because of Lionel Messi.

However, the Barcelona legend could not renew his contract at Camp Nou and moved to PSG even before getting on the pitch together.

In his interview after joining Barcelona, Sergio Aguero said:

"I think I made a good decision. I hope I can help the team. Of course, coming here is a step forward for my career. I am very happy. I hope that I will help the team to win trophies. The most important thing is that I want to play, to help this team. If the team succeeds, I will be happy.

"I will try to do everything so that by the end of next season we will come up with trophies. I will give my all. I hope the fans will enjoy watching me play. I am ready to change my style of play for Barca. I hope I will help the team with my experience."

Also Read

Sergio Aguero injured his right calf and is set to be on the sidelines for a few more weeks. He is expected to make his Barcelona debut in mid-October.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar