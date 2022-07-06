Create
Notifications

Barcelona star set to inherit iconic #8 shirt after Dani Alves' departure: Reports

Barcelona star to be given Dani Alves&#039; shirt number
Barcelona star to be given Dani Alves' shirt number
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 06, 2022 04:43 PM IST

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri will reportedly inherit the club's iconic number 8 shirt next season following the departure of Dani Alves.

Pedri has been a first-team regular since his move from Las Palmas two years ago and won the Best Young Player of the Tournament award at last summer's European Championships aged just 18 years.

Pedri has been putting in work 😳💪 https://t.co/733E6MOll2

While the Spanish international's appearances were restricted last term due to injury, he has established himself as a first-choice option in Xavi Hernandez's midfield three, while also earning himself a reputation as one of the best young players in world football.

Xavi sees the teenager as the future of Barcelona and the faith in Pedri has been proven by the number he has reportedly been given from next season, with journalist Gerard Romero claiming that the youngster will wear the number 8 for the Blaugrana next season.

📺 DIRECTO @JijantesFC Pedri llevará el dorsal 8 esta nueva temporadatwitch.tv/gerardromero https://t.co/SPc1nbcX9d

The number has been worn by many Barca legends in the past such as Andres Iniesta, Pep Guardiola and Hristo Stoichkov. Dani Alves was named as the club's #8 last term. The 39-year-old has now left the club, freeing the shirt number.

The previous occupant of the jersey was midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who arrived in Catalonia in 2020, but was shipped out on loan to Turkish side Besiktas. The 32-year-old does not appear to have a future at the club.

Former Spanish defender backs Barcelona star to shine for Spain at FIFA World Cup

Ex-Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has claimed that Pedri could prove to be his nation's Iniesta or Xavi at this year's World Cup, as Spain aim for their second world title.

Luis Enrique's side have been drawn in a difficult group alongside Germany, Japan and Costa Rica, but Enrique has backed Pedri to become the star of the national team.

Speaking to Stats Perform, as per Yahoo Sport, Enrique proclaimed:

"To me, the player that has more projection in terms of image on that team is Pedri, he won't be out of the team. You also have Ferran Torres doing well for Barcelona and Pau [Torres], the central defender of Villarreal; I think he will be key for the team as well."

The pundit later added:

Also Read Article Continues below
"For me, (Pedri) is the star of the national team, the Iniesta, the Xavi. Back in that day it was different because there were many and that is why Spain won everything. But if you mention Spain now, the first player that comes to my mind is Pedri."
🇪🇸 Pedri is the first footballer in history to have won 6 individual awards at the age of 19: - Golden boy- Kopa Trophy- EURO Young player of the Tournament- IFFHS best youth player- Aldo Rovira Trophy- UEFA breakthrough player of the year!Golden boy 🌟 https://t.co/9BCRHSDtt7

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...