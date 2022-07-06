Barcelona star set to inherit iconic #8 shirt after Dani Alves' departure: Reports

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri will reportedly inherit the club's iconic number 8 shirt next season following the departure of Dani Alves.

Pedri has been a first-team regular since his move from Las Palmas two years ago and won the Best Young Player of the Tournament award at last summer's European Championships aged just 18 years.

While the Spanish international's appearances were restricted last term due to injury, he has established himself as a first-choice option in Xavi Hernandez's midfield three, while also earning himself a reputation as one of the best young players in world football.

Xavi sees the teenager as the future of Barcelona and the faith in Pedri has been proven by the number he has reportedly been given from next season, with journalist Gerard Romero claiming that the youngster will wear the number 8 for the Blaugrana next season.

The number has been worn by many Barca legends in the past such as Andres Iniesta, Pep Guardiola and Hristo Stoichkov. Dani Alves was named as the club's #8 last term. The 39-year-old has now left the club, freeing the shirt number.

The previous occupant of the jersey was midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who arrived in Catalonia in 2020, but was shipped out on loan to Turkish side Besiktas. The 32-year-old does not appear to have a future at the club.

Former Spanish defender backs Barcelona star to shine for Spain at FIFA World Cup

Ex-Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has claimed that Pedri could prove to be his nation's Iniesta or Xavi at this year's World Cup, as Spain aim for their second world title.

Luis Enrique's side have been drawn in a difficult group alongside Germany, Japan and Costa Rica, but Enrique has backed Pedri to become the star of the national team.

Speaking to Stats Perform, as per Yahoo Sport, Enrique proclaimed:

"To me, the player that has more projection in terms of image on that team is Pedri, he won't be out of the team. You also have Ferran Torres doing well for Barcelona and Pau [Torres], the central defender of Villarreal; I think he will be key for the team as well."

The pundit later added:

"For me, (Pedri) is the star of the national team, the Iniesta, the Xavi. Back in that day it was different because there were many and that is why Spain won everything. But if you mention Spain now, the first player that comes to my mind is Pedri."

