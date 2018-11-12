×
Barcelona star wanted by former club, Dani Alves hints at Premier League move, and more transfer news - 12th November 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
Rumors
7   //    12 Nov 2018, 20:11 IST

Barcelona's captain Lionel Messi(l), and coach Ernesto Valverde(r) will not want to lose the player
Barcelona's captain Lionel Messi(l), and coach Ernesto Valverde(r) will not want to lose the player

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the winter transfer window fast approaching, transfer mills seem to be working in overdrive. While the sheer quantity of rumours being generated is astonishing, we can be certain that a great deal of business will be done by in January.

Several clubs are looking to reinforce their sides while many players are being linked with potential moves away from their current clubs. Today's stories involve multiple giant clubs such as Manchester United and Barcelona among others.

On that note, without further ado, here is a look at all of today's top transfer news, rumours, and updates: 

Manchester United eye Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini

22-year-old Lorenzo Pellegrini has caught Manchester United's attention
22-year-old Lorenzo Pellegrini has caught Manchester United's attention

After an unsatisfactory summer transfer window, Jose Mourinho will look to make amends in the winter transfer window with several reports suggesting that the club would back him by giving him a budget of £100 million.

If reports from The Daily Express are to be believed, United could look to invest some of that money towards signing AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 22-year-old midfielder has quickly shot to prominence and was linked with a move to United in the summer as well, before he opted to stay in Roma, thereby silencing the rumours.

Considered to be a rising star in Italy, the Italian midfielder was extremely impressive last season. He has already made 12 appearances across all competitions this season and has scored 2 goals.

However, according to the aforementioned report, United are still keen on signing him and will look to trigger his release clause of £26 million. But, the report also claims that Roma have become aware of United's intentions, and plan to offer Pelligrini a much bigger contract with a much higher release clause. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Arturo Vidal Daniel Alves Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
