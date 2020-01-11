Barcelona striker Luis Suarez to undergo knee operation on Sunday

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona have confirmed Luis Suarez will undergo knee operation to cure his long-term knee problem. Suarez has struggled with his right meniscus and has been playing with the help of injections and pain killers.

The Uruguayan striker will be operated by Dr. Ramon Cugat this Sunday in the hope to bring the 32-year-old to full fitness. Following the operation, Suarez is expected to be out of action for around four to six weeks.

Luis Suarez playing through pain and shining

Despite playing with the help of heavy pain killer injections, Suarez has scored 11 times in 17 La Liga matches and is the league's highest assist maker with seven. Suarez has also scored three times in this season's Champions League.

With Suarez out injured, Antoine Griezmann will most likely play in his preferred central striker role with Lionel Messi supporting him from the right wing.

Barcelona and Real Madrid both have 40 points from the first 19 La Liga matches, however, the Catalan side are atop the standings, owing to their superior goal difference.

Suarez's operation, however, will leave Barcelona with some thinking to do as Ousmane Dembele is also expected to be out until February 2020, thus leaving the Catalan giants short of attacking options.

Given the lack options upfront, we may see Barcelona make an emergency signing in the ongoing January transfer window as they cannot afford any slip-ups, given Real Madrid's consistent form.

Follow Sportskeeda's Football Transfer Blog for the latest rumours and done deals.