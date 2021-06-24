Barcelona superstar to remain at Nou Camp despite Premier League interest — Reports

Barcelona superstar Philippe Coutinho is set to remain at the club despite rumours linking him with an exit, as per reports in Spain.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Barcelona in a record-shattering €135m deal back in 2018 amidst much fanfare. However, his career has taken a massive dip since that point, and he has also suffered a raft of injuries.

In a bid to offload him, Barcelona sent the Brazilian to Bayern Munich on a loan deal and Coutinho helped them win the UEFA Champions League. However, the Bavarians did not exercise their option to purchase him and he returned to Barcelona, where he continues to struggle for game time to date.

Philippe Coutinho was directly involved in as many Champions League goals (3) in 15 minutes against Barcelona as he scored for them in 860 minutes during 2018-19.



Overall, the former Liverpool man has appeared only 90 times for Barcelona since his move in 2018, scoring 23 times and assisting 14 goals. While he is, by all means, a dispensable player for the Blaugrana, a report from Diario AS suggests they could struggle to offload him.

His injuries, poor form, and high wages have led to him lacking potential suitors to help Barcelona get him off their books. This could see Coutinho remain at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future.

The 29-year-old is currently recovering from an injury as he ruptured his outer meniscus, which has ruled him out of the ongoing Copa America 2021 in Brazil.

Barcelona star Coutinho open to England return

Despite these reports claiming Coutinho is set to remain at Barcelona, the Brazilian continues to be linked with a return to England. He was rumoured to be on the radar of Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and his former side Liverpool last year.

Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian was open about his client's stance on a return to England. Speaking on the Barcelona midfielder last year, the agent expressed;

"It’s not been a secret that he [Coutinho] wants to come back to the Premier League if he can; he loves playing in the Premier League and is adored in the Premier League. It is one of his priorities… but he is also not against staying at Barcelona, so it is very much open."

"There is much genuine interest in Philippe because he is a great player and a big success. There is always interest."

More recently, Coutinho has been linked with a reunion with his former coach Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. Should they be able to afford Coutinho, he could potentially replace James Maddison, who has garnered interest from other clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea.

