Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's performances could be better, admits coach Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has admitted that star player Lionel Messi's performances could be better.

Messi has not been at his influential best for Barcelona during the early stages of the season, and Koeman's comments are likely to increase the pressure.

Lionel Messi's uncharacteristic form has seen him score just one league goal in four appearances so far.

The Argentine superstar has not scored in his last three games, with Barcelona recently losing 1-0 to Getafe.

Barcelona boss Koeman has stated that he could be doing better:

"Maybe, at the moment, Messi's performances could be better."

Koeman, though, has placed his trust in the Barcelona captain:

"But he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain. I don't have a single complaint. I don't have any doubts about his performances and we're going to see him (at his best) in the upcoming games, I'm sure."

This slump in form comes after a tumultuous summer in which Messi announced his decision to leave Barcelona. However, contractual obligations meant that a move away couldn't happen.

16 years ago today, a 17-year-old Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/sLe0WNV4qi — Goal (@goal) October 16, 2020

However, the 33-year-old has only one year left in his contract, and at the moment, it seems unlikely that he will be extending his contract with Barcelona.

This means that Messi would be free to talk to and agree a deal with any club across Europe; some of the biggest names in club football will be lining up to offer a deal.

Right now, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the favourites for his signature. It had been reported that Messi had wanted to join the club during the summer transfer window.

Messi has yet to score a goal from open play this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/jQkfIST8qn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 19, 2020

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all expected to make offers.

Barcelona have begun a new era under Koeman. The 57-year-old is regarded as a legend of Barcelona after a phenomenal playing career at the club.

Koeman has inherited a dysfunctional Barcelona side with limited finances and a team that is still recovering from the 8-2 drubbing in the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

