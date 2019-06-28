×
Neymar's family reportedly caught house hunting, Zidane draws up four-man shortlist for last big-money signing and more La Liga news: June 28, 2019

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
1.07K   //    28 Jun 2019, 19:56 IST

The transfer window offers clubs an excellent opportunity to improve their squads and strengthen areas of weakness.

So far, La Liga sides have been flexing their muscle in the ongoing transfer window, with Real Madrid having made major incursions in the market, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have not been left behind.

With only a little above two months left to go in the 2019 summer transfer market, transfer rumors and speculations have been high, as the biggest La Liga clubs continue to be linked with a host of marquee purchases and sales.

In this piece, we shall be aggregating all the latest transfer news and rumors involving your favorite La Liga clubs.

Neymar's family house hunting in Barcelona

Neymar could be in for a return to Barcelona
Neymar could be in for a return to Barcelona

In what was one of the most shocking revelation of the summer window thus far, Brazilian superstar Neymar admitted that he was tired of life in PSG and that he wants to return 'home' where he should never have left in the first place, barely two years after completing his record breaking transfer to France.

This was an explicit come-get-me plea to Barcelona and senior members of the squad including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have given their green light for the move to go ahead.

In what would come as a further boost to Barcelona's chances of signing him, according to reports by Spanish news outlet Sport, Neymar's family has been in Barcelona for the last couple of weeks seemingly seeking out a conducive house in preparation for his return to Nou Camp.

The 27-year-old has had a largely forgettable two-year spell in France, as his career has been blighted by off-field issues as well as niggling injury problems and would very much welcome a return to the club where he spent four highly successful seasons.

Pep Guardiola sends out interest in potential David Silva replacement

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Ever since arriving Manchester City in 2010, former Spanish international David Silva has played his way into being considered one of the greatest players to ever represent the Cityzens.

The World Cup winner has dazzled in the Premier League and played a massive role in all of the recent successes enjoyed by the club, with his vision, technique, passing and close control proving integral to the systems employed by all of the three managers who have coached him.

However, seeing as the mercurially talented midfielder turned 33 in January and stated that next season would be his last at City, it is imperative that the club starts planning ahead to a future without him.

City manager Pep Guardiola identified Real Madrid midfielder Isco as a potential replacement for his compatriot according to Marca and with Real Madrid keen on raising funds to offset their transfer expenditure, Isco could well be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Neymar Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
