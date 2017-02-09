Barcelona target Udinese's Wilmer to solve right-back problem - Reports

Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal have failed to fully convince in the position

Silvan Widmer has quickly become a Serie A regular for Udinese

What’s the story?

Udinese right-back Silvan Widmer has emerged as a surprise target for Barcelona, as Luis Enrique attempts to solve the right-back problem, according to Spanish news outlet, Sport. The 23-year-old Swiss international does not have the highest profile, but Barcelona are looking to use that to their advantage, looking to sign a youngster who will not cost the world, as they look to solve their chronic right back issues.

In case you didn’t know...

Silvan Widmer has been fairly regular in the Udinese side despite his tender age, having racked up 81 appearances since the 2013/14 season. The defender has made 8 appearances for his national side, although he missed out on being selected for Euro 2016. The Swiss international is equally adept at the defensive side of the game as he is going forward, which can be gleaned from the following video:

The heart of the matter

Barcelona’s need for a right-back is fairly obvious, despite Aleix Vidal’s resurgence of late. Luis Enrique is unhappy with his defensive output, while simultaneously also having issues with Sergi Roberto interfering in Barcelona’s forays forward.

According to the report, Barcelona’s technical director, Roberto Fernandez has already travelled to the Stadio Friuli to scout the player and has been impressed with his displays. Widmer recently returned after undergoing an operation for head trauma and admitted that he's gradually regaining confidence – which has not deterred Barcelona so far.

As a Pozzo family product, Udinese would loathe letting go of Widmer for a small fee, which might complicate issues for Barcelona. A fee in the range of €15 million has been mooted, which is a far cry from the €30 million being asked for Barca's #1 target, Joao Cancelo of Valencia.

What’s next?

Despite Barcelona’s interest in the player being primarily because he would be easy to sign, the Catalans might enter a bidding war, with Widmer’s stock rising massively recently. The likes of Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have all registered their interest in the player, which could significantly spike his fee.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Barcelona have never replaced Dani Alves properly, which has resulted in a big attacking part of their play being negated. Widmer would not be a ready-made solution right away, but the speed at which he has progressed recently could make him an ideal long-term solution – as his peak is better than both Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal.