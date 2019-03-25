×
Barcelona to play Espanyol in Catalan derby: current form and updates

Taral Choudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
25 Mar 2019, 20:22 IST

FC Barcelona - La Liga
FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona will host Rubi’s Espanyol side on coming Saturday as the Matchday 29 of La Liga Santander is on its way.

It is Catalan derby and both the teams had a history within themselves, thus it will be interesting to see who will come out as the top.

Current form

They are on the 16 games unbeaten streak in La Liga. Their current form is outstanding with recently defeated Real Betis in their last La Liga game. Barcelona in 2019 has been in red-hot form. Their statistics have been incredible. They are yet to lose in the league in 2019.

Talking about Espanyol, they won just one match in their last five games which shows they are clearly struggling.

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form this season, and Pique has been rock solid at the back with his crime partner Lenglet.

Vidal, Busquets, Arthur, Rakitic, Alba, Semedo, Roberto their consistency level sets them apart from other teams and that what makes Barcelona the wonderful and dominating team.

Barcelona’s updates

Barcelona will be grateful to the international break because their two vital defenders Lenglet and Pique finally had some rest now. Especially Pique who needed the rest desperately as he was playing continuously this season. In this way, he will back stronger in the field.

Also, Suarez who had an injury in the last match against Betis could be available for this clash as he has almost recovered.

Though Lionel Messi got injured against Venezuela, sources say that he will play against Espanyol.

Other than these, Dembele will still be out because of injury. With Dembele out and injured this could be the golden chance for Coutinho to step up and show his abilities.

They have a substantial lead in the league which might prompt Valverde to try his young guns and new players who hadn’t found themselves on the field a lot. Another reason he might go for this decision is they have two their big games ahead in April, and he can’t afford to take any risks with his ‘’A’’ team.

With players like Alena and Malcom in the team, they surely could get more minutes now because of the circumstances.

Can Barcelona continue its supremacy? Camp Nou will again be in red and blue colours, and hoping for an easy game against the 13th placed Espanyol.

Taral Choudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
