Barcelona transfer news: Barca agree to a deal with star midfielder, Another French defender on Barca radar, and more - 1st January 2019

Frankie de Jong

First of all, Happy New Year.

It is the first of January, which means it is the first day of a brand new year and at the same time, it also the first day of the winter transfer window. Barcelona, just like the other teams, will have their task cut out as they will look to bring in some reinforcements to the Camp Nou with the second half of the season set to get underway in a few days' time.

Barcelona are leading LaLiga at the start of 2019, with a three-point gap over Atletico Madrid who are in the second place and an eight-point lead (played an extra game) over their arch-rivals Real Madrid, whoa re fourth in the table.

In the first Barcelona transfer roundup of 2019, we take a look at what the Catalan giants are up to in the first day of the transfer window.

Frenkie de Jong agrees to join Barcelona

According to reports in SportBild, one of the hottest young talents in Football, Frenkie de Jong has agreed to a five-year contract with defending LaLiga champions and the league table-toppers Barcelona.

De Jong has been linked with many top European clubs and this could end all the speculations of him being targetted by giants like Bayern Munich. The reports suggest that the player has given his word but the Catalans need to agree terms with his club Ajax to complete the signing.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has been in great form of late and has been one of the most sought-after players in Europe. De Jong, who made his senior debut for The Netherlands last year, is having a dream season for Ajax in Eredivisie as he has been rock solid in the midfield and apart from that, he has scored four goals so far this season.

