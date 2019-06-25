Barcelona to sell 4 players this week, Griezmann transfer saga to finally end and more Barcelona transfer news: 25 June 2019

Arvind Sriram FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 38 // 25 Jun 2019, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

Coutinho casts doubt over Barcelona future

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is not sure whether he will remain at the club beyond this summer.

The Brazilian has struggled ever since his €142m move from Liverpool last January. He netted just five times in 34 league appearances this past season and has come under fire for his poor displays.

As a result, Coutinho is believed to be looking for a move away, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in his services.

While, the Brazilian refused to comment on the links, stating that he is keen on succeeding at Camp Nou, he did indicate that his future at the club is up in the air.

"I have a contract with Barcelona, it was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here [with Brazil] and about the future [with Barca] we do not know what will happen.

"Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth."

"Honestly, it wasn't a good season. It didn't produce what I wanted, it didn't go as I hoped."

"But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed."

Advertisement

With the potential arrival of Antoine Griezmann and even Neymar, Coutinho's game time is only going to drop, although he believes that signing world-class players will help the club in the long run.

Barcelona to offload 4 players before July 1st

Barcelona need to offload as many players as they can before the end of the month in order to generate the €70 million needed to balance the book for this past season.

They are expected to part ways with Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Jasper Cillessen and Rafinha in the coming weeks.

While Gomes is closing in on a €25 million switch to Everton, Cillessen and Rafinha are both expected to complete a move to Valencia in the next few days.

1 / 3 NEXT