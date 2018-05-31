Barcelona transfer news: Xavi blasts board for signings, Barca star keen on Liverpool move and more – 31st May 2018

Xavi unhappy with Barcelona signings

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has blasted the club's board for their recent signings. The former midfielder claims that the Catalan side have been sleeping while Real Madrid are winning the Champions League 3 times in a row.

“Madrid have this winning gene and Barca have slept, for years, when it comes to signings. Those who make the signings do not know what they are doing, and you pay for that. It seems Barca win [La Liga] titles, but the others [Madrid] are winning the Champions League.” said Xavi (via AS).

The Spaniard did not waste an opportunity to talk about Real Madrid again and indirectly said that they are just lucky to win the Champions League. “Real Madrid had everything go their way. Injuries like Neymar, Robben, Boateng, the referees, Liverpool’s most important player getting injured, mistakes from the Bayern and Liverpool goalkeepers. It is like a curse.” he said.

Arsenal begin talks for Dembele

Arsenal are wasting no time in rebuilding their team and reports in L’Equipe (via talkSPORT) today claim that they have begun talks to sign Ousmane Dembele. The Barcelona star is said to be on top of Unai Emery's wish-list and the Gunners are keen on signing him.

Barcelona are said to be interested in shipping him out on loan for the season. They are not willing to give up on their big money signing just yet as injuries disrupted the 2017/18 season for the Frenchman.

Loaning out the 21-year-old will be a win-win situation for all parties and the deal looks likely to happen.

Cillessen keen on Liverpool move

Jasper Cillessen is keen on joining Liverpool this summer as per reports in Diario GOL. The Spanish publication claims that the goalkeeper is not happy with his chances at Barcelona and is looking to join a club where he can be a regular in the starting XI.

Liverpool are keen on signing a new goalkeeper as Loris Karius' mistakes cost them the Champions League title this season. Jurgen Klopp isn't keen on playing Mignolet again as their #1 and is on the lookouts for a new shot-stopper.