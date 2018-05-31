Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Barcelona transfer news: Xavi blasts board for signings, Barca star keen on Liverpool move and more – 31st May 2018

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 31 May 2018, 23:25 IST
3.03K

FBL-QATAR-WC-2022-STADIUM
FBL-QATAR-WC-2022-STADIUM

Xavi unhappy with Barcelona signings

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has blasted the club's board for their recent signings. The former midfielder claims that the Catalan side have been sleeping while Real Madrid are winning the Champions League 3 times in a row.

“Madrid have this winning gene and Barca have slept, for years, when it comes to signings. Those who make the signings do not know what they are doing, and you pay for that. It seems Barca win [La Liga] titles, but the others [Madrid] are winning the Champions League.” said Xavi (via AS).

The Spaniard did not waste an opportunity to talk about Real Madrid again and indirectly said that they are just lucky to win the Champions League. “Real Madrid had everything go their way. Injuries like Neymar, Robben, Boateng, the referees, Liverpool’s most important player getting injured, mistakes from the Bayern and Liverpool goalkeepers. It is like a curse.” he said.

Arsenal begin talks for Dembele

Arsenal are wasting no time in rebuilding their team and reports in L’Equipe (via talkSPORT) today claim that they have begun talks to sign Ousmane Dembele. The Barcelona star is said to be on top of Unai Emery's wish-list and the Gunners are keen on signing him.

Barcelona are said to be interested in shipping him out on loan for the season. They are not willing to give up on their big money signing just yet as injuries disrupted the 2017/18 season for the Frenchman.

Loaning out the 21-year-old will be a win-win situation for all parties and the deal looks likely to happen.

Cillessen keen on Liverpool move

Jasper Cillessen is keen on joining Liverpool this summer as per reports in Diario GOL. The Spanish publication claims that the goalkeeper is not happy with his chances at Barcelona and is looking to join a club where he can be a regular in the starting XI.

Liverpool are keen on signing a new goalkeeper as Loris Karius' mistakes cost them the Champions League title this season. Jurgen Klopp isn't keen on playing Mignolet again as their #1 and is on the lookouts for a new shot-stopper.

La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football La Liga 2016-17 Roundup Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann snubs Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Arthur deal official, Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €80 million Bayern Munich star and more:...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to offer €100m + Ousmane Dembele for EPL star,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Barcelona eyeing Chelsea star, Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Xavi confirms Verratti interest,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Serie A star rules out Camp Nou...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €150 million if...
RELATED STORY
La Liga transfer news: Valencia hunt Frenchman, Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Premier League club plotting...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018