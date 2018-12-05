×
Barcelona transfer news: £71m defender snubs Barcelona, €60m move for Juventus midfielder, and more - 5th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
881   //    05 Dec 2018, 18:45 IST

Adrien Rabiot has ended contract talks with Paris Saint Germain
Adrien Rabiot has ended contract talks with Paris Saint Germain

Hello and welcome to the Barcelona transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Barcelona transfer news and rumours!

Following a spectacular first half of season 2018/19, Barcelona are now bracing themselves for yet another transfer window. The Spanish champions will look to refurbish their squad so as to make sure they have the right ammunition required for fulfilling the targets in the remainder of the season.

As a result, the club has already found itself being with a move for a number of players prior to the January transfer window. Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Catalans today.

#1 Adrien Rabiot ends talks of a contract extension

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly ended the talks of a contract extension with Paris Saint Germain. The 23-year-old is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now, with a number of heavyweights lining up for his signature.

Following his role on the bench, minimal roles in games against Lille and Marseille have convinced Rabiot to look out for options in the upcoming transfer window, according to RMC Sport. Barcelona have been contemplating a move for the Frenchman, with Tottenham and Arsenal also amongst the parties interested in his signature.

#2 Milan Skriniar snubs Barcelona

Inter Milan's highly-rated defender Milan Skriniar has confirmed his interest in staying put at the San Siro, amidst reports linking him with a move to Barcelona. The Catalans were said to be eyeing a swoop for the Slovakian as a replacement for Samuel Umtiti, who has been sidelined due to injury.

Skriniar confirmed his intentions as he said:

“There are always going to be rumours about a big club looking for you, but Inter are a big club. The fans can relax, I am happy here."

“I feel that I am improving day by day, as there isn’t a single area where I couldn’t do better. I am not happy with the way I play now."

“In any case, it’s not important how I see myself, but how the fans and Coaches see me.”

#3 Catalans weighing a move for Rodrigo Bentancur

According to reports from Calciomercato, Barcelona are planning a raid for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in January.

The Uruguayan has raised eyebrows with monumental performances in the center of the park. He has made the capital out of injuries to Emre Can and Sami Khedira to cement a place in the starting lineup.

La Blaugrana are planning to splash €60 million to bring Bentancur on board in winter. LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in a move for the Uruguayan.

For more Barcelona transfer news and rumours, visit our Barcelona Transfer News page.

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
