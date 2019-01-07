Barcelona transfer news: Arsenal interested in Barca star, Update on Coutinho's move to Manchester United and more - 7th January, 2019

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors 3.19K // 07 Jan 2019, 20:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Philippe Coutinho after he was taken down against Tottenham

Hello and welcome to the daily Barcelona transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Without further ado, let's have a look at the top stories concerning the LaLiga leaders today.

Latest on Philippe Coutinho's transfer reports

Over the last 24 hours, there have been a lot of rumours of EPL giants Manchester United showing interest in Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. But, Barcelona’s director of institutional and sporting relations Guillermo Amor has claimed that the Brazilian still has a future at Camp Nou despite his lack of playing time.

Ever since his move to the Spanish giants from Liverpool last year, Coutinho has had mixed fortunes at the club as he has been in and out of the side. The former Liverpool man's last start for the Catalans in LaLiga came on December 2 and he is reportedly unhappy at the club.

However, Amor has said that Coutinho still has a future at the club and he believes that the 26-year-old still has “a lot to offer”.

“Coutinho’s a player with a lot of experience, one of the best players in Europe and he is ready to play [for] five minutes or 90 minutes. He’s a player that thinks more about the team than himself and there are no doubts about him being one of the best players in the world.

"He’s always played well for Barca, he could play [every game] from the off. Barca signed him because he’s one of the best in the world and he’s going to give us a lot. He’s got many years left on his contract and a lot to give to Barcelona,” Amor said during an interview with Movistar.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement