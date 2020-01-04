Barcelona Transfer News: AC Milan officials in Spain to meet Jean-Clair Todibo's representatives

Jean-Clair Todibo could secure a move to AC Milan in the January transfer window

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italy, AC Milan's officials have landed in Spain to negotiate a potential loan deal for FC Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman, who has struggled for minutes in Catalunya is subject to interest from the Italian giants after a poor start to their Serie A season.

Todibo joined Barcelona from FC Toulouse with just 6 months of his contractual obligation to the French club remaining. He has, although, accumulated just 167 minutes of football for the Blaugrana, and is behind the likes of veteran Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and other defensive stalwarts in the pecking order. His 3 appearances so far in the 2019/20 season includes a solitary start and 2 appearances off the bench in the league.

According to the report, AC Milan director of sport Ricky Massara is set to tempt the 20-year-old to move to San Siro with the promise of more game time. It is believed to be an initial 6-month loan deal with Barcelona also understood to be happy with an option/obligation for the Rossoneri to purchase their player.

The Milan club are also set to evaluate the deal in terms of economic and stylistic aspects and there could be more news on the matter in the coming hours. The 7-time European champions have recently completed the free signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and are on the lookout for potential reinforcements in many areas of the pitch.