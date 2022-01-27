Barcelona close to sealing return of former player - Reports

Over the past few hours, there have been strong reports stating that Barcelona are heavily interested in signing Wolves star Adama Traore. Now, according to the latest report from Gerard Romero, the Catalans have closed a deal to sign Traore on loan until the end of the season. The Spaniard will be registered as Barca's third signing during the winter transfer window after Dani Alves and Ferran Torres.

When the January transfer window started, many experts predicted Barcelona would sign a forward to bolster their attack. Ferran Torres became Barca's first forward addition during the winter transfer window. The club paid a stupendous €55 million plus a further €10 million in add-ons for the forward. Many experts and fans thought that the Catalans were done after the signing of Torres.

However, Barca were determined to add another forward to their squad and Juventus star Alvaro Morata was reportedly touted as the next signing. But over the past few days, interest has cooled down as there has been no progress between Barca and Atletico Madrid. This prompted the Blaugrana to look at other options and the club ended up considering Adama Traore as an option.

Gerard Romero @gerardromero NOTICIA



ADAMA TRAORÉ vuelve al Barça, salvo giro inesperado. El club cierra la cesión del extremo del Wolves hasta final de temporada en buenas condiciones para el club.



Operación al marge de lo que pasa con Dembelé



#mercato NOTICIA @JijantesFC ADAMA TRAORÉ vuelve al Barça, salvo giro inesperado. El club cierra la cesión del extremo del Wolves hasta final de temporada en buenas condiciones para el club.Operación al marge de lo que pasa con Dembelé ☎️NOTICIA @JijantesFC ADAMA TRAORÉ vuelve al Barça, salvo giro inesperado. El club cierra la cesión del extremo del Wolves hasta final de temporada en buenas condiciones para el club.Operación al marge de lo que pasa con Dembelé#mercato https://t.co/iqzEV0UmxX

Wolves star Adama Traore's name has been making headlines at the rumor mill as Premier League giants Tottenham were reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard. However, the enquiry from Barca to sign Traore became a huge and unexpected twist.

Now, according to the latest report from Gerard Romero, Barcelona and Wolves have agreed on a loan move for Adama Traore until the end of this season. Many suggested Traore's deal would be influenced by Ousmane Dembele's future. However, Romero suggested that Traore's deal is not linked with the Frenchman's future at Barcelona.

Adam Traore could make his return to FC Barcelona after 7 years

Adama Traore is one of the quickest players in the Premier League

If this deal goes through, Adama Traore will be making a fairytale return to FC Barcelona. The Spaniard was born and brought up in the city of Barcelona. Traore was a La Masia graduate and the 26-year-old made his senior debut for the club in 2013. His first La Liga game was against Granada when he was a 17-year-old. Traore entered the match as a substitute for Neymar late on in a 4-0 home win for the Catalans.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive DEAL DONE: Aston Villa have completed the signing of Barcelona youngster Adama Traoré. (Source: @AVFCOfficial ) http://t.co/OdX85PfuFD DEAL DONE: Aston Villa have completed the signing of Barcelona youngster Adama Traoré. (Source: @AVFCOfficial) http://t.co/OdX85PfuFD

Also Read Article Continues below

After spending two years as a senior player at Barca, Adama Traore decided to leave Barcelona in 2015. After 7 years, Traore is set to make a return to his hometown club.

Edited by Ashwin