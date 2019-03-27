×
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca eyeing a move for Premier League star as a replacement for Luis Suarez

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
37   //    27 Mar 2019, 11:38 IST

The 21-year-old England forward has proven his calibre
The 21-year-old England forward has proven his calibre

What's the story?

According to a report from ESPN, Barcelona is eyeing a move for Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, and the Catalan giants are confident of securing his services this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Rashford has racked up 9 goals and 7 assists for Manchester United and remains one of the key players in Ole Gunner Solskjaer's squad. The 21-year-old England forward has proven his calibre and has played a huge part in keeping United alive and in contention for a Champions League spot this season.

Rashford was the one who smashed home the penalty and took United into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. After enduring a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford, United mounted a sensational comeback to win 1-3 in the 2nd leg, and it goes without saying that the 21-year-old played a huge role.

Manchester United are currently fifth on the Premier League table, just two points below Arsenal. Rashford's contract expires in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is top of LaLiga and 10 points ahead of Atletico Madrid. Luis Suarez has netted 18 goals in the league so far.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona is interested in Rashford as they continue their pursuit for a long term replacement for Luis Suarez. The Catalan giants are already making their moves for Luka Jovic and also remain confident that they can land the England forward in the summer.

According to the report, Rashford is yet to commit his future with United and the Catalan giants are considering a bid if he does not renew his current contract. The Blaugrana hierarchy feels Rashford has everything they are looking for in a striker and will be an ideal replacement for Suarez.

The United board are trying their best to hold on to the player and are currently in talks to renew his contract.

Rumour rating: 3/10

ESPN is a reliable source but United will not be willing to lose such a talented asset.

What's next?

Both Barcelona and Manchester United will meet on the field in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on 11 April.

