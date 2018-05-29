Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona Transfer News: Barcelona look at  Eriksen as Iniesta replacement, Umtiti wants to stay and more - May 29, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

Rupin K
ANALYST
News 29 May 2018, 22:17 IST
2.90K

Barcelona v Real Sociedad: La Liga
Will Iniesta be replaced by Eriksen?

Barcelona looking at Christian Eriksen as Andres Iniesta replacement

According to reports from Sport, Barcelona are eyeing Tottenham forward Christian Eriksen to replace Andres Iniesta at Camp Nou this summer. The Spaniard moved on from his boyhood club to Japan earlier this month, and the Calatan giants have been looking at various prospects to potentially replace him next season.

After the departure of Iniesta, Ernesto Valverde will want to make sure that he has a creative playmaker in his side going forward, which is where acquiring Eriksen's services becomes vital for him and the club.

There have been no indications from the Spurs forward about wanting to leave North London, but as reported in the media before, he might consider offers seriously, if they come from massive teams like Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Samuel Umtiti wants to stay at Barcelona

In a recent interview with L'Equippe, Barcelona defender, Samuel Umtiti claimed of having no intentions of leaving the club this summer. The Frenchman, who has attracted interest from various clubs in the ongoing transfer window, has a €60 million release clause on his current contract with the Catalans, which is set to expire in 2022.

"I am at a club that allowed me to realize the dream of playing there. I'm still under contract at the moment. So for me to leave, either they throw me out the door or I decide to leave," said the 24-year-old, who will be travelling to Russia with the French squad for the FIFA World Cup next month.

Madrid president confident of Antoine Griezmann staying

Antoine Griezmann, who has been linked heavily with a move to Barcelona throughout the season, will not be moving to Camp Nou this summer, according to Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid.

"I do not know the problems of other clubs. What I do say is what I have always said: Griezmann has a contract with Atletico for another four years, so it's very difficult to solve until four years from now," said Cerezo, as reported by Goal.

La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Andres Iniesta Christian Eriksen Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
