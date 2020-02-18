Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana activate striker's €20 million release clause

Martin Braithwaite is set to join Barcelona imminently

According to Marca, Barcelona have agreed to trigger the €20 million release clause in Martin Braithwaite's contract, as they aim to shore up their ranks upfront in the wake of Ousmane Dembele's long term injury.

The Catalan giants were granted permission by LaLiga to complete a signing outside of the transfer window after the Frenchman was ruled out for the rest of the season and the upcoming European champions, due to which they've moved quickly to secure the services of the Leganes attacker.

The striker's agent Ali Dursun, who was also instrumental in Frenkie de Jong move to Barcelona, is believed to be in Catalonia currently to put the finishing touches to the deal and the 28-year-old is expected to join the reigning LaLiga champions imminently.

Since Luis Suarez's knee surgery, Barcelona have been in the market for a striker and while Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has been mentioned as a target for the summer, the likes of Loren Moron, Lucas Perez and Mikel San Jose have been linked with the club, as Quique Setien was desperate to add to his squad in the January transfer window.

Danish international Braithwaite is expected to leave Leganes in the coming days and the LaLiga strugglers are powerless from stopping their talisman from departing, as their hopes of securing promotion is set to be in serious jeopardy after the departure of their marksman, who has registered 8 goals and an assist in all competitions this season.