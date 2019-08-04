Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana announce the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST News 67 // 04 Aug 2019, 18:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Firpo joins Barcelona on a five-year deal

What's the story?

Barcelona have completed the signing of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo for an initial fee of €18 million with an additional €12 million in variables. The 22-year-old defender joins Barca on a five-year deal.

In case you didn't know...

The former Real Betis player made his senior debut in 2018 and went on to make 14 La Liga appearances in the 2017-18 season. In the following season, the 22-year-old cemented his place in the starting XI and featured regularly for Betis.

Last season, the full-back scored three goals and contributed four assists in the La Liga. Firpo's performances for Real Betis earnt him a lot of interest from top clubs across Europe, with Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool all keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old.

The young left-back was also the part of the Spain U-21 squad which lifted the U-21 European Championship this year.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have finally completed the signing of left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis for an initial fee of €18 million, which rises up to €30 million including variables.

The 22-year-old will sign a five-year contract, keeping him at the club till June 30, 2024. The Blaugrana have also added an incredible €200 million release clause in his contract.

Firpo had a €50 million release clause in his contract with Real Betis. However, the Blaugrana managed to get their man at a lower than expected fee. Barcelona needed a back-up for Jordi Alba and have been tracking Junior Firpo from the beginning of the transfer window. The full-back will be joining the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Antoine Griezmann as new arrivals of the club.

What's next?

The transfer window doesn't end until early September for La Liga clubs. Hence, Barca can make a few more additions to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Barcelona will face Arsenal for the Joan Gamper Trophy later today.