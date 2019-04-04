Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana plotting to sell three stars, Former coach claims Griezmann will not be ideal for Catalan giants and more - April 4, 2019

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Barcelona transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blaugrana!

Barcelona planning to sell three key players worth €300 million

Barcelona are planning to sell players worth €300 million in the coming transfer window to raise funds and pave the way for new signings.

It is an open secret that Barcelona are hoping to secure the services of Dutch prodigy Matthijs de Ligt, after having already signed his Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong in January transfer window.

Multiple reports also link Bundesliga sharpshooter Luka Jovic and French forward Antoine Griezmann with the Catalan giants, to increase their depth of the attack. Luis Suarez is on the wrong side of 30s and the Blaugrana hierarchy are desperately looking to boost their squad.

According to the report, Barcelona board has decided to offload three key players from their squad to balance the accounts. Three key players who might be shown the way out of the Camp Nou in the summer are Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, and Samuel Umtiti.

These three players are either linked with a move away from the Nou Camp or they are not seemingly ideal for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Coutinho became the most expensive signing for Barcelona when he came to the Nou camp from Liverpool last year. Despite making a solid start, the Brazilian midfielder has failed to impress and justify the transfer fee paid for him. Moreover, Coutinho is unsettled and seeking a move way. The Catalans would be listening to offers around €100 million.

Croatian playmaker, Raktic, is yet to renew his contract and he might get sold if a club with a big offer comes calling at the end of the season.

On the other hand, French defender, Umtiti, has missed the better part of the 2018/19 season due to an injury and has failed to impress after his return. The French defender can be another name on the list who will be offloaded in the summer as he remains below the pecking order in Ernesto Valeverde's side.

Josep Maria Bartomeu is aware of the fact that if he wants to strengthen Ernesto Valverde's squad for the next season, he first needs to make room for the new signings.

Griezmann would end up on Barcelona's bench, claims former Real Madrid and Barcelona coach

Club Atletico de Madrid v Girona FC - La Liga

Radomir Antic remains the only coach to manage Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. He was a former Serbian footballer, who currently manages Serbian NNationalteam.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann keeps getting linked with Barcelona despite the player rejecting a move to the Catalan side last summer.

Despite transfer rumours popping up, Atletico Madrid president claimed that the player is 1000% staying with Atletico Madrid in the upcoming season.

Speaking to Spanish TV show El Rondo, Cerezo said: "I can confirm 1,000 per cent that he will remain a player of Atletico Madrid next season."

Antic feels that the Camp Nou side are the wrong club for the Frenchman due to the tactical set up under of Barcelona under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde.

“Griezmann is a playmaker and Barcelona play without midfielders,” he told Goal. “If they sign him he'll end up on the bench because he won't find a place in the team.

“It seems absurd to me that none of the three greats of Spanish football have ever considered signing the best passer in the world, which is none other than Kevin De Bruyne. Since when is [Luka] Modric the best passer in the world?

“I can't even say what it means to see him win the Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world, it doesn't make any sense. He doesn't give assists or score goals. You need players like De Bruyne, not like [Eden] Hazard – players that make others play.

“Barcelona certainly do not need Griezmann. Real Madrid... maybe a little more.”

De Ligt's move to Barcelona is not done yet

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

According to reports, Juventus could use their Brazilian left-back Rogerio as a part of the deal to bring in Matthijs de Ligt or Ruben Dias this summer. If Barcelona gets their hands on De Ligt, Dias remains their alternative option.

Matthijs De Ligt is a product of the famed Ajax Academy, which is one of the best in the world and produced some all time greats of generations. De Ligt is already the captain of Ajax at a young age and his superior defensive abilities combined with his composure on the ball makes him a huge prospect for the future.

The 19-year-old Dutch prodigy has already garnered huge interests across all Europe due to his majestic performances for both Netherlands and Ajax. De Ligt has shown his caliber against top sides like Real Madrid and Germany this season. And it is no secret that besides Barcelona are favourites to land the young center-back.

Sport also reveals that De Ligt features in the Barcelona's plans for their defence in the upcoming season. Barcelona are looking to increase their squad depth, in order to give veteran center-back Pique much needed rest before key matches.

Pique is one of the most used players by Valverde this season and as a result of Umtiti's injury, Blaugrana was forced to use two centerbacks continuously throughout the season.

“What's happening? At the moment, nothing. I'm playing for Ajax, we just beat FC emmen, we're in the final of the Dutch Cup and in the quarter finals of the Champions League. With that, I've got more than enough to play for," De Ligt told the media after Ajax's latest match.

De Ligt is clearly not deciding his future just yet and waiting for the season to get over.

