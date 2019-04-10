Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana receive boost in chase for Premier League star, Barcelona squad don't want prime target and more - April 10, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 85 // 10 Apr 2019, 23:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer news roundup for Barcelona.

Today's top stories feature Juan Mata, Antoine Griezmann and more. Here are the top transfer news and rumours of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

Juan Mata will not leave Manchester United for Premier League rivals

Juan Mata will be out of contract with Manchester United this summer. The 30-year-old Spanish midfielder joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in January 2014.

Mata's father recently revealed some key details about his son's future.

"Manchester United have offered to renew us, we are very happy," he was quoted as saying.

"But there are proposals from Champions League teams. Spain, maybe, but today is not the day to talk, it is not yet decided."

But Mata Sr. ruled out a move for his son to rival clubs in the Premier League.

"City? It would not be the ideal option," he added.

"There are two options that do not [appeal]: Liverpool and City. We have to respect the Manchester United fans, he is held very dear here."

Advertisement

According to earlier reports, Mata has already held talks with Barcelona over a possible move to the Camp Nou next season. Mata has featured 29 times this season and despite not getting any younger, he has proven himself to be an asset for the team.

Barcelona squad do not want Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Antoine Griezmann was heavily linked with the Catalan giants last season but the French forward decided to stay with Atletico Madrid. Griezmann revealed his decision to sign a new contract with Atletico in a documentary, which was frowned upon by the Barcelona fans and hierarchy alike.

Despite the French forward claiming that he is annoyed by the talks of a possible move away from Atletico, the rumour mill keeps churning out news about him every day.

Griezmann's buyout clause will drop to €120 million from €200 million this summer as part of the negotiations in his new contract and there are reports that the Catalan side may be willing to sign their long-term target.

However, Barcelona's top brass are well aware of the fact that the players don't want Griezmann in the team.

Despite Josep Maria Bartomeu claiming that there's no ill feeling, the French star was whistled when Atletico Madrid faced Barcelona in La Liga at the Camp Nou last weekend.

Former Barcelona star feels De Ligt's exit from Ajax is "unstoppable" in the summer

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

It is an open secret that Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt is a prime target for the Blaugrana. Coming up through the ranks of the famed Ajax academy, De Ligt is already the leader of his team at just 19.

Known for his superb composure on the ball, De Ligt has a unique combination of superior defensive abilities and his calibre to lead is rare for a player of his age. The Dutch prodigy has already delivered some powerful performances against tough opponents such as Real Madrid in the Champions League and Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Former Barcelona star De Boer heaped praise on De Ligt in a recent interview.

Speaking to De Telegraaf as quoted by Sport, the former Barcelona star said:

"For me, an Ajax player is someone good technically, with good game awareness and, most importantly, someone with, how do you say, balls… They have to be strong mentality, brave, not be scared of making mistakes. That is what makes an Ajax player.”

Besides Barcelona, there are numerous European clubs who are interested in signing the Dutch star and De Boer claimed that his departure from Ajax is "unstoppable" in the upcoming transfer window.

“When you look at someone like De Ligt, he is already attracting a lot of interest and his departure is pretty much unstoppable", De Boer added.

"He is such a talent, he can play in any team, in any system, he will go on to have a brilliant career."

Advertisement