Barcelona Transfer news: Blaugrana reportedly look to another Merseyside forward as Luis Suarez back-up

Would Barcelona go for the forward?

What's the news?

Barcelona might look at the possibility of signing Richarlison from Everton after an impressive campaign in the Premier League.

In case you didn't know

Everton signed Richarlison from the Watford in the 2018 summer transfer window. The Brazilian forward has been impressive in his first season at the club as he has found back of the net 12 times in the Premier League.

Heart of the matter

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest strikers of this generation. But the Uruguayan is not getting any younger and Barcelona needs a long-term replacement for him. They are looking for a young striker who can initially be a back up for him and can take over the mantle in future.

The Catalan club does not only need a goalscorer but they also need their striker to be good at linking up with wingers. It is never easy to find such players but according to Marca, the board feels Richarlison can be an answer to the striker problem.

It won't be easy to sign the Everton forward because he is a pivotal part of the team. The Toffees had spent a huge £35 million to sign him from Watford. The Merseyside club would surely want a huge profit on the transfer fees they spent to sign him in the last summer.

Consiering his incredible potential, the investment can prove to be a bargain in the future. His meteoric rise has even caught the attention of a lot of people including Brazilian national team coach, Tite. The Brazil coach have him his maiden call-up in the last year afer his brilliant start to the EPL campaign.

Barcelona need a forward like Richarlison so it won't be a surprise if they break the bank to sign him.

What's next?

Richarlison would want to finish the season strongly in order to convince potential suitors like Barcelona.