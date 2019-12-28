Barcelona Transfer News: Carles Alena joins Real Betis on loan

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Carles Alena

Real Betis have confirmed the arrival of Barcelona's prodigious midfielder Carles Alena on loan from FC Barcelona until the end of the season. The Spaniard has been linked with a temporary move away from the Blaugrana for some time now and Betis will hopefully aid the development of the supremely talented Spaniard.

Although Alena has been tipped to be the future of the Catalans' midfield, the 21-year-old has only featured in 5 games for Barcelona this season, racking up 260 minutes of football in Catalunya. He is up against the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and many other established midfielders for a spot in the La Liga champions' midfield.

Betis would be delighted to add a player of Alena's potential to their ranks and would logically push for a permanent move should the Blaugrana allow it, although it is highly unlikely that they would lose out on one of their prized assets in the future. The talented Spaniard has played a total of 39 games for Barcelona, scoring 3 goals in the process.

Alena's departure further raises the question regarding Ernesto Valverde's long-term planning at the Nou Camp as he continues to be scrutinised at the Nou Camp. The financial figures of the loan are yet to be disclosed by either party.

Alena will add to Betis' talented roster already consisting the likes of World Cup winner Nabil Fekir, former Real Madrid man Sergio Canales, and more.