Barcelona Transfer News: Carles Perez set for AS Roma move

Sai Teja FOLLOW ANALYST News

27 Jan 2020, 00:17 IST SHARE

Carles Perez

AS Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi went on record to state that the Italian club's intentions to sign Barcelona player Carles Perez this winter. The 21-year-old has been a subject of interest for the Italians through the course of the winter transfer window and is seen as an ideal target due to a number of positions, mainly his age, positional versatility, and exciting potential.

AS Roma director Petrachi to @SkySport: "We're working to sign Carles Perez on next days. Barcelona will NOT have buy-back option, we'll sign him on a permanent deal". 🔴 #transfers #Barça #Roma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2020

According to Marca, the Spaniard was informed after his start against Ibiza that he is not in newly-appointed head coach Quique Setien's long-term plans at the club.

It is a strange turn of events for Perez who has made 11 La Liga appearances for the club so far, with 5 of them being starts in 2019/20. He even signed a contract extention as recently as 4 months ago which would keep him at the club till 2022.

However, now, the La Masia product is set to be on his way to the Italian capital and help Roma consolidate their position in a UEFA Champions League spot on the Serie A table.

The fee for a potential deal is said to be in the region of €13m, and AS Roma's director has also confirmed that there will be no buy-back clause inserted should the Blaugrana look to re-sign the Spaniard.