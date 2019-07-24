×
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan club make Junior Firpo move

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
93   //    24 Jul 2019, 15:31 IST

Real Betis Balompie v Valencia - Copa del Rey Semi Final
Real Betis Balompie v Valencia - Copa del Rey Semi Final

What's the story?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are in advanced talks for the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

The LaLiga champions have been on the lookout for a left-back to provide competition for Jordi Alba and the 22 year-old could be the id

In case you didn't know..

Firpo enjoyed a fantastic season with Real Betis and comes with incredible experience and versatility.

The 22 year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year at the Spanish club and has been subject to interest from multiple clubs across Europe, most notably from the newly-crowned European champions Liverpool.

Firpo will reportedly cost €30 million and Barcelona have not been put off by the relatively high price-tag for someone who'd initially come in as a squad player, a further indication of the players immense quality.

The versatile defender was part of the Spanish side that won the European U-21 championship this summer and Barcelona are keen on snapping him up in the view of adding added quality to their squad.

The heart of the matter

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Barcelona are in advanced talks with Real Betis to secure Firpo's signature and it looks like the move could gather pace in the coming days.

The explosive left-back was second only to Jordi Alba in terms of touches inside the opposition penalty area for defenders, a stat that underlines his attacking qualities.

Gianluca Di Marzio has added that the deal had edged closer to completion in recent days, with the Catalan giant agreeing personal terms with the player.

Barcelona are currently in Japan as they recently began preparation for the forthcoming season with a pre-season friendly against Chelsea and it has been reported that only the club president's final approval is missing from the deal.

What's next?

Firpo is set to become Barcelona's third major signing of the summer, after Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong and will add some much needed depth to their left-flank.

European glory has eluded Barcelona for 4 years now and with Firpo's addition, the Blaugrana will have all bases covered as they covet the biggest prize in club football.

