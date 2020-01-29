Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants make stunning €100 million bid for Brazilian striker

Barcelona's stunning offer for Richarlison has been turned down by Everton

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona's mouthwatering £85 million bid for Everton striker Richarlison was turned down by the Toffees earlier this week. The 22-year-old is one of the prized assets of the Merseyside club and despite the epic financial proportions of the deal, Carlo Ancelotti's side opted to reject advances from the Blaugrana as they view him as a pivotal part of their project.

Since making a big-money switch to Everton in the summer of 2018, Richarlison has been one of the standout players for the club and has produced the goods consistently. The former Watford man is also a full Brazil international, with a respectable tally of 6 goals to his name in 19 appearances for the Selecao since making his debut in 2018.

In 27 appearances across all competitions this season, Richarlison has registered 10 goals 4 assists for the Blues and is held in high regard by Ancelotti, who has steadied the shit for the Merseyside club since taking over the reins from Marco Silva.

Barcelona's stunning £85 million offer has been turned down by Everton and their search for a new striker is set to continue, after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno. While it remains unlikely that the Catalan club will draft in a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez in the January transfer window, only time will tell if they make a last-minute move, with Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly a target for the reigning La Liga champions.