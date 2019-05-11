Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans set to offload numerous stars in the summer

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 422 // 11 May 2019, 01:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet AS, Barcelona might let go ten of their players in the summer.

The Catalan giants are looking to revamp the squad with fresh faces and the board might be willing to offload some players to make way for new signings.

In case you didn’t know…

Barcelona suffered another shock exit in the Champions League against Liverpool in the semi-finals. Having already secured the La Liga title, the Spanish giants' failure in the Champions League has raised a few question marks.

Barcelona have failed to qualify for the finals of the Champions League since they last won it in 2015 against Juventus. It is clear that European success remains Blaugrana's main objective but repetitive failures in the tournament will likely propel the board to increase the depth of the squad.

The heart of the matter

According to the multiple reports, the Blaugrana hierarchy are planning to bring reinforcements and might offload numerous stars.

There is also a serious question about the future of Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic. Coutinho is the club's record signing but failed to make his mark in the current season.

While Kevin Prince Boateng and Jeison Murillo will return their respective clubs after their loan spell ends, players like Thomas Vermaelen and Ivan Rakitic are yet to sign a new contract.

Players like Malcom, Jasper Cillesen, Rafinha and Samuel Umtiti hardly featured in the current seasons. They could end up forcing a move out for more minutes on the pitch. Denis Suarez returned prematurely from his loan due to injury and he will move out in the summer on loan or permanent transfer.

What's next?

The constant failures in the Champions League will have rippling effects and it is crystal clear that the Barcelona board will be active in the summer. Although it is unlikely that they will offload so many stars in one window, most of them might head for the exit.

Barcelona will take on Getafe in the LaLiga on Sunday.