Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans set to sign Martin Braithwaite for €18 million

Martin Braithwaite is Barcelona bound

If fresh reports coming out of Spain are to be believed, FC Barcelona are set to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The Catalans will trigger his release clause of €18 million

Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona have reached an agreement to bring Leganes forward Braithwaite to Camp Nou.

Martin Braithwaite to Barcelona, here we go! The release clause will be paid to Leganés for €18m. 🔴🔵 #Barça #FCB #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2020

It is believed that Barca decided to trigger the player's release clause after Leganes insisted that the price is non negotiable. The Danish international is set to sign a contract that will keep him with the Blaugrana till June 2023.

With Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out for the remainder of the season, the Spanish giants were in dire need to sign a forward. The sale of Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez in the winter transfer window made matters worse as Barca had no outright striker they could rely on. Thus, they have closed in on Braithwaite.

La Liga rules allow Barca to buy one player as an emergency replacement for a long-term injured players despite transfer market coming to a close a fortnight ago.

Getafe's Ángel Rodríguez was also an alternative but manager Quique Setién decided to go with Braithwaite as the latter can play as a striker as well as a winger.