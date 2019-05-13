×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho’s future lies in Chelsea’s transfer ban verdict

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
318   //    13 May 2019, 18:37 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

What's the story?

Chelsea want Coutinho to replace Hazard, who looks all set to join Real Madrid this summer but are currently under the transfer ban.

According to SPORT, the Blues are monitoring the Brazilian’s situation at Barcelona very closely and will like to replace their talisman, if they are able to lift their ban that is.

In case you didn’t know….

Since joining the Catalan giants in the winter of 2018, Coutinho endured the worst spell in his career. Despite being a regular starter in Valverde’s line-up, the midfield sensation took a lot of stick from the fans and failed to make an impact for the Blaugranas.

The 26-year-old midfielder received a lot of criticism of lately from a section of Barcelona faithful and football pundits, due to his lack of influence in Barcelona’s crucial matches.

However, Coutinho has been heavily linked to another English giant Manchester United, who want to land the Brazilian to improve their squad for the next season, as they failed to secure a Premier League top four finish this campaign.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are currently hit with a transfer ban from FIFA which restricts them from registering players for two transfer windows. Although, FIFA rejected their recent appeal to reduce the ban, but there is still hope for the Blues as they can appeal in CAS to allow them sign players this summer.

Chelsea now have to wait for the verdict so that they can find a proper replacement in the form of Coutinho for Eden Hazard, who is on the brink of leaving the Stamford Bridge to join the Los Blancos. 


What’s Next?

Barcelona have confirmed that Coutinho will be out for ten days after suffering a thigh injury on Sunday against Getafe.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Eden Hazard Philippe Coutinho Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans set to offload numerous stars in the summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho future under serious question after Champions League collapse
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign 3 Spanish players in the summer, Top transfer target says no to Barcelona and more: Barcelona Transfer News, 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
5 of the most expensive players in the history of the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Coutinho should stay in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 things Barcelona need to do to win the Champions League next season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants to stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'There has not been a call to Barcelona' - Neymar Jr's father opens up about transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Rebel PSG midfielder suspended for social media activity amid transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
3 players who could fill Andres Iniesta's boots at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us