Barcelona Transfer News: Defender set for a move to Greek side

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
7   //    08 Jun 2019, 01:46 IST

Thomas Vermaelen - FC Barcelona
Thomas Vermaelen - FC Barcelona

What is the story?

Reports from Spanish media have claimed that Thomas Vermaelen is on the verge of making his move to Greek side Olympiacos. As per the reports, the deal is expected to be done in the upcoming days. 

In case you didn't know...

Thomas Vermaelen joined Barcelona from Arsenal back in 2014. After spending two seasons at the Catalan club, AS Roma loaned Vermaelen from Barcelona on a one-year deal with an option to purchase. At Roma, Thomas endured one of the hardest times of his career, making only nine appearances for the Italian side.

He returned back to Barcelona in 2017. Despite having a few long term injury issues, he played 12 games for the Blaugrana last season in all competitions, while keeping an average of 85% passing accuracy. He also won 67% tackles per game on an average throughout the 2018-19 season. In his spell at Barcelona, he won one Champions League and four Laliga among other titles.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports from AS, Vermaelen is expected to leave the Catalan giants this Summer. The deal would not only help Thomas to rejuvenate his career but also create some space in Barca's dressing room for the new signings.

Olympiacos is keen to sign the 33-year-old centre-back for free as Vermaelen's current contract with Barcelona will come to an end on 30th June. Though it would be a free transfer, Olympiacos should be aware of his injury problems.

Transfer probability: 8/10

AS is a very reliable source when it comes to the Spanish clubs related news and rumours. Hence, as per the reports, the transfer is expected to be completed in the next few days.

What next?

Barcelona have already made their first signing in the form of Frenkie de Jong and are expected to sign a few new faces to strengthen their squad.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Olympiakos Football Thomas Vermaelen Barcelona Transfer News
