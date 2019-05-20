×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Defender target will join even after interest from Premier League

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
351   //    20 May 2019, 18:55 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the news

According to reports, Ajax captain and defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to sign for Barcelona despite interest from clubs in the Premier League.

In case you didn't know

De Ligt has been one of the hottest properties in Europe this season. The youngster came through the ranks at Ajax and made his debut back in 2016. He played against Manchester United in the Europa League final, making him the youngest player ever to play in a major European final. Fast forward two years, the Dutchman is the captain of the Ajax side at the age of just 19, helped them secure a domestic double and carried his side into the Champions League semi-finals.

The 6'2'' centre-back is quick, dominant in the air and is more than comfortable on the ball. His performances this season have been brilliant, especially in the Champions League and has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs across Europe. Edwin van der Sar, the director of Ajax has said that the defender wants to leave Ajax this summer, and will move to either England or Spain.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, de Ligt is set to join Barcelona in the summer despite interest from Premier League clubs. Manchester United and Liverpool are two English clubs that are reportedly interested in the services of the €65 million-rated centre-back. The Dutchman will join his teammate Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona, for whom the Blaugrana splashed a reported fee of £67.5 million in the January transfer window.

What's next

De Ligt has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a long time and it seems like he will finally complete his dream move to the Blaugrana this summer, despite interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.



Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana receive boost in chase for Premier League  star, Barcelona squad don't want prime target and more - April 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
€73 million superstar agrees to join Barcelona after rejecting Real Madrid, Solskjaer demands the signing of top Manchester City transfer target and more: Transfer Roundup, 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Lionel Messi approves the signing of Premier League star
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: €73 million superstar agrees to join Barcelona, Manchester United receive huge transfer boost in £87 million superstar chase and more, 18 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Zinedine Zidane wants €70 million rated Barcelona target, club calls off potential raid for €150 million rated forward, and more - April 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target as Suarez replacement, Manchester United make shock David de Gea decision and more, 21 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign 3 Spanish players in the summer, Top transfer target says no to Barcelona and more: Barcelona Transfer News, 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Brazilian star is going nowhere, Griezmann's name not on the table, and more - April 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Coutinho Transfer News: Top clubs in Europe could convince Barcelona to part ways with the Brazilian
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants €80 million star signed at any cost, Barcelona superstar wants to leave Barcelona and more, 2 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us