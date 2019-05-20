Barcelona Transfer News: Defender target will join even after interest from Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the news

According to reports, Ajax captain and defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to sign for Barcelona despite interest from clubs in the Premier League.

In case you didn't know

De Ligt has been one of the hottest properties in Europe this season. The youngster came through the ranks at Ajax and made his debut back in 2016. He played against Manchester United in the Europa League final, making him the youngest player ever to play in a major European final. Fast forward two years, the Dutchman is the captain of the Ajax side at the age of just 19, helped them secure a domestic double and carried his side into the Champions League semi-finals.

The 6'2'' centre-back is quick, dominant in the air and is more than comfortable on the ball. His performances this season have been brilliant, especially in the Champions League and has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs across Europe. Edwin van der Sar, the director of Ajax has said that the defender wants to leave Ajax this summer, and will move to either England or Spain.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, de Ligt is set to join Barcelona in the summer despite interest from Premier League clubs. Manchester United and Liverpool are two English clubs that are reportedly interested in the services of the €65 million-rated centre-back. The Dutchman will join his teammate Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona, for whom the Blaugrana splashed a reported fee of £67.5 million in the January transfer window.

What's next

De Ligt has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a long time and it seems like he will finally complete his dream move to the Blaugrana this summer, despite interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.