    Barcelona Transfer News: Emery wants Dembele, Alba speaks out on Griezmann and more - May 23

    All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

    Rupin K
    ANALYST
    Rumors 23 May 2018, 21:23 IST
    24.09K

    Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
    Will another Frenchman join Arsenal?

    Unai Emery wants to bring Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal

    Unai Emery, who was announced as Arsene Wenger's successor as Arsenal's head coach earlier today (May 23), wants to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express).

    The Frenchman made a move to the Spanish side from Borussia Dortmund just last year but hasn't impressed with his performances in the season that followed. With Barcelona pursuing Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in the ongoing transfer window, they will look to offload Dembele to generate funds for the massive swoop.

    Manchester City might hijack Barcelona's Ajax deal

    Barcelona have been linked with Ajax defender, Matthijs de Ligt, for the past couple of weeks. However, according to reports from the Guardian, Pep Guardiola is keen on getting the centre-back's services at Manchester City next season.

    The Dutch youngster has been exceptional for Ajax this season and the fact that he has already made it to Netherland's national side is a testament to the talent of the 18-year-old. Before making a move for the defender, though, Guardiola wants to make sure that he will be able to give the teenager substantial game time at the Etihad stadium next year.

    Jordi Alba says Griezmann would be a good fit for Barcelona

    Barcelona left-back, Jordi Alba, recently said in an interview with Marca that Griezmann would great at Barcelona. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for months now, and him switching Atletico Madrid for the Catalans seems more and more likely with every passing day.

    "His transfer depends on whether the clubs come to an agreement or not. I made the decision to go to the best club in the world. It was very difficult for me to leave Valencia, as I was very comfortable there. He will have the same feelings, any player wants to progress better. I think Griezmann would be very good at Barca," said Alba.

    Barcelona Football Antoine Griezmann Ousmane Dembele Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
