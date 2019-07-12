Barcelona transfer news: England Under-16 striker Louie Barry signs from West Brom

The 16-year-old from Birmingham is considered one of the biggest young talents in England at the moment

What's the story?

Barcelona FC has signed highly-rated 16-year-old striker Louie Barry from West Bromwich Albion.

In case you didn't know

Louie Barry joined the West Bromwich Albion academy at the age of 6. The Birmingham born lad had represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level before representing the England U-16s.

The striker has been in impressive form for the Three Lions scoring 7 goals in 9 games. The 16-year-old won the golden boot last year at the Val-de-Marne scoring 3 goals for England U-16 side.

Barry also scored two goals in four games for the Under-16s at the Montaigu Tournament in France earlier this year as England finished third in the competition.

Louie Barry had been at the Hawthorns for 10 years and had even made his U-23 debut last season for the Baggies.

The striker had turned down the offer to sign a professional contract with the Championship side before accepting the Blaugrana's offer.

The heart of the matter

FC Barcelona has officially announced the signature of highly-rated U-16 striker Louie Barry from English Championship side West Bromwich Albion after the youngster completed the medicals with the club. The England U-16 international will join the Blaugrana on a three-year deal.

West Bromwich Albion is expected to receive £235,000 in compensation for the 16-year-old striker, who can also operate from the right side.

The 16-year-old will be joining the Blaugrana after reportedly rejecting offers from other Big European giants including Paris Saint Germain.

What's next?

Barry, who turned 16 last month, will join the La Masia academy next season. The striker will play for the Barcelona U-19 side. According to various sources, Barcelona also looking to complete the signing of Antoine Griezmann this week.