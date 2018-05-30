Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann snubs Barcelona, Cillessen to Liverpool and more - May 30, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

Will the Frenchman end up signing for Jose Mourinho?

Antoine Griezmann considers move to Manchester United

Antoine Griezmann, who has been the main transfer target for Barcelona, has snubbed Barcelona's offer recently, according to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express).

Manchester United might just become the favorites to sign the French forward this summer, as he has reportedly shown interest in moving to the Premier League giants after rejecting the Catalan club.

While Atletico Madrid have shown no interest in letting their star player go this season, they might be forced to open the gates for Griezmann, should he force a move out of the club.

Liverpool might sign Jasper Cillessen

Liverpool, who are desperate to sign a new man to guard their goal next season after Loris Karius' errors in the UCL final last week, have the chance to make a surprise swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen, according to reports from Spanish website, Diario Gol (h/t Express).

The second-choice keeper is keen on making a move to Anfield this summer, where he will start week-in and week-out for Jurgen Klopp. He has been warming the bench at Camp Nou for the last couple of seasons, wherein he plays as a substitute for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Both Karius and Simon Mignolet have not been able to cement their place in the Liverpool starting XI over the past couple of seasons and thus, the Reds are now looking to enhance their goalkeeping standards by bringing in a strong performer in their ranks.

PSG keen on getting Ousmane Dembele on board

Ousmane Dembele, who has failed to live up to the expectations from him at Barcelona last season, might be offloaded by the Catalan giants in the ongoing transfer window.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Thomas Tuchel and Paris Saint-German are interested in getting the Frenchman onboard and are keen on signing him.

Barcelona will not mind selling Griezmann to PSG, so as to generate funds for their business this season and help them add value to their squad to defend their La Liga title as well as to challenge for the Champions League next season.