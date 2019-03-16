×
Barcelona Transfer News: LaLiga giants eye Bundesliga star as Luis Suarez replacement

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
512   //    16 Mar 2019, 16:21 IST
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet, Marca, Barcelona are looking to secure the services of Eintracht Frankfurt sharpshooter, Luka Jovic, amid wide interest across Europe.

In case you didn't know...

With 15 goals and 6 assists in the Bundesliga, Jovic is one of the breakthrough talents of this season so far. The 21-year-old Serbian sits second in the scoring charts behind only Robert Lewandowski.

Known for his composure on the ball and calm nature in front of goal, the youngster's immense potential has drawn the interest of clubs across Europe.

Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, with an option to buy for €12 million at the end of the season.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are currently in the market for a talented goalscorer. Despite the recent resurgence of Luis Suarez and his performances in the big matches, it is crystal clear that he does not possess the quality anymore to lead the line for the Catalan giants.

Suarez will turn 33 next year and Barcelona as a result are keen to secure his long-term replacement in the summer. Jovic fits the bill and he can shape up to be Barcelona's number 9 in the coming years.

According to the report, Barcelona officials traveled to watch Jovic play against Inter in the Europa League and the striker did not disappoint, scoring the only goal of the match to help his side progress.

Rumour rating: 6/10

There is no doubt that a player of Jovic's caliber will be beneficial to any squad. He will clearly improve Barcelona's attack. Marca are a reliable source when it comes to LaLiga news, so there is no reason to doubt this report.

Video


What's next?

Barcelona will face Real Betis away before they host Espanyol at home next in LaLiga. Luka Jovic, meanwhile, will want to maintain his fine goalscoring form and possibly usurp Lewandowski in the race to finish as the Bundesliga's top scorer.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
