    Barcelona Transfer News: Messi approves of Salah-Dembele swap, Bellerin to Barca possible and more: May 22, 2018

    All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

    Rupin K
    ANALYST
    News 22 May 2018, 22:23 IST
    11.28K

    Barcelona v Villarreal - La Liga
    The Argentine ready to let go of Ousmane Dembele for the Liverpool forward

    Lionel Messi likes the idea of swapping Ousmane Dembele Mohamed Salah

    According to reports in Spanish outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express), Lionel Messi has supposedly 'approved' a potential swap deal involving Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

    The Liverpool forward has been in scintillating form this season, one that has seen him score as many as 44 goals in all competitions.

    Dembele, on the other hand, has failed to impress since his arrival at Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund last year. If reports are to be believed, he might be shipped off to England to accommodate the Egyptian.

    Real Madrid have registered their interest in Salah as well, who would be up against them in the Champions League final on Saturday.

    The Salah transfer saga is shaping up to be one of the most talked about events of the transfer window this summer.

    Bellerin might return to Barcelona if Emery takes over

    Hector Bellerin, who had an off-color stint with Arsenal this year, might join Barcelona if Unai Emery takes over as Arsenal manager next season, according to reports from El Gol Digital (h/t Express).

    The right-back has been criticized for his lackluster performances for the North London side and might decide to go back to the La Liga in this transfer window. He also failed to make it to Spain's World Cup squad that will be traveling to Russia for the FIFA World Cup in June.

    Tottenham eye Ricard Puig

    Ricard Puig, who is one of the up-and-coming youngsters from the Barcelona, is being pursued by Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports from Sport.es.

    If media rumors are to be believed, then it seems as if the Spanish giants, as well as the English club, are close to reaching an agreement over the youngster.

    The central midfielder has impressed Mauricio Pochettino with his talent and the Spurs manager wants to get the 19-year-old to the White Hart Lane as soon as possible.

